See All of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Most Iconic Quotes on Fashion & Style

While people might assume that Tracee grew up in a very glamorous household and fashion was in her bones, she revealed that only she and her brother Evan Ross got the fashion savvy gene from their mom.

“Also, after college I worked at New York magazine in the fashion department and at Mirabella as a contributing editor,” she shared in 2015 with the L.A. Times. “And so with style, it’s funny because people say, of course, your mom’s Diana Ross, but I have to say, not that my siblings don’t love style, but me and my brother Evan are the only ones who got it to this extent. It’s one of the ways I express myself creatively.”