Scheana Shay Gets Pregnant Again, Five Months After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star announces she is expecting a ‘rainbow baby’ with boyfriend Brock Davies, several months after she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

Model-turned-reality TV star Scheana Shay is going to be a mum.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, revealed on Wednesday (28Oct20) that she and her boyfriend Brock Davies are expecting a baby – five months after she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

“IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!” Shay posted to Instagram, with the star telling People she “got pregnant so quickly” this time.

“My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle and then we could try again,” she said. “It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn’t even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling.”

Davies also celebrated the exciting news on social media, captioning an Instagram post with Shay, “If I know what love is it’s because of you!”

During her last pregnancy, Shay called conceiving a child a “miracle” as she had suffered from fertility issues in the past, leading doctors to warn it would be “close to impossible” for her to start a family naturally.

However, her joy quickly turned to heartache as the star encountered severe complications, leaving her “bleeding all weekend.” She subsequently paid a visit to her doctor and had an ultrasound, which revealed there was no heartbeat.

“(It was) just devastating. We were so excited. To be excited for a few weeks and then it’s gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process,” Shay previously told listeners on her “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast.