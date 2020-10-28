Samsung reports operating profit of $10.9B in Q3, up 59% YoY, on highest ever quarterly revenue of $59B, up 8% YoY, due to strong demand for its smartphones (Shara Tibken/CNET)

Shara Tibken / CNET:

Samsung reports operating profit of $10.9B in Q3, up 59% YoY, on highest ever quarterly revenue of $59B, up 8% YoY, due to strong demand for its smartphones  —  While the pandemic continues to rage, consumers are buying phones and other electronics again.  —  The pandemic-caused lull …

