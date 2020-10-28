S2 Genomics Announces Canada Distribution Partnership for the Singulator™ 100 System With D-Mark Biosciences to Accelerate Single-Cell Research.

Article content continued

Duane Mendis, General Manager of D-Mark Biosciences noted, “We are thrilled to be working with S2 and expand our product portfolio for single cell genomics and cell biology applications. The Singulator can facilitate workflows for our customers working with a variety of sample types and applications, including clinical research.”

S2 Genomics distributor information can be found at www.S2Genomics.com/distributors.

About S2 Genomics, Inc.

S2 Genomics, founded in 2016, is a leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for single-cell applications. S2 Genomics’ technology platforms integrate advanced fluidics, optics, and biochemistry to produce automated sample preparation solutions for single-cell sequencing and cell biology markets, enabling discovery and innovation in life science research, healthcare, and agriculture. For more information, visit https://S2Genomics.com.

