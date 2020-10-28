Ryan Papenhuyzen calf injury adds NSW Blues headache

The NSW Blues have faced another major hurdle ahead of Game One on Wednesday with Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen under an injury cloud.

The electric playmaker is one of the most highly-anticipated debutants within the Blues squad, fresh off Melbourne’s 2020 NRL grand final victory and his own Clive Churchill Medal nod.

But it has been revealed that Papenhuyzen is battling a calf injury as the team prepare for the Origin series opener in Adelaide.

This week Papenhuyzen has been talked up as the top pick to replace NSW fullback James Tedesco, should the Roosters No.1 fail to overcome a knee injury in time for Game One. Tedesco has been wearing a knee brace during NSW training separate from the rest of the group.

And even if Tedesco was able to suit up to play, Papenhuyzen was still considered likely to feature off the bench for the Blues.

Sterlo back Papenhuyzen for Blues fullback

However now he’s in a race against time to be fit for Wednesday’s clash against Queensland to make his Origin debut.

Melbourne Storm general manager of football Frank Ponissi told NRL.com that Papenhuyzen has actually been dealing with the calf complaint for some time.

“Our medical staff had a slight concern with Ryan Papenhuyzen about a calf injury that he has been carrying for a while,” Ponissi said.

Ryan Papenhuyzen (Getty)

“He has been carrying if for a while so whether he aggravated it in the grand final I’m not too sure.

“They think he is going to be fine but it just needs to be checked.”

Blues coach Brad Fittler will at least have some time to reach a decision on the final 17 to face the Maroons, with the 27-man squad reduced to 21 today, then he’ll reduce the team down to 19 on Tuesday, before the final two cuts are made about an hour before Game One at Adelaide Oval.

Reports from the Blues camp are that Fittler will know Tedesco and possibly also Papenhuyzen’s status by Saturday.