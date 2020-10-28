Rob Kardashian’s Attempt to Dismiss Blac Chyna Lawsuit Gets Denied

WENN/Judy Eddy

Blac sued Rob and his entire family in October 2017 over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relation in regards to their canceled series.

The star, who shares three-year-old daughter Dream with Rob, sued his entire family in October, 2017 over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relation in regards to the cancelled show, “Rob & Chyna“.

Rob’s attorney, Marty Singer, previously claimed the E! reality series was cancelled because the then-couple had called it quits, and the Kardashians attempted to have the case tossed.

However, on Tuesday, October 27 a judge denied the motion to dismiss Chyna’s lawsuit, based on “the substantial evidence filed” by her, including unaired Season 2 “Rob & Chyna” footage and internal business documents from NBCUniversal and Bunim Murray Productions.

Her victory comes weeks after her attempt to have Rob’s assault case against her dropped was similarly rebuffed – he filed a lawsuit alleging Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord during a fight at his sister Kylie Jenner‘s home.

In addition to allegedly suffering injuries to his neck, head and face, Rob claimed Chyna did extensive damage to his sibling’s home, which the make-up mogul claimed were in excess of $100,000 (£76,382).

Kylie was a plaintiff in the case but she voluntarily dismissed her claims in March, 2018.

The former couple, which split in February, 2017, agreed to joint custody of Dream in September, 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that ended with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.