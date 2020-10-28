Richmond’s Jack Higgins set to depart club

Jack Higgins is set to leave Richmond in search of added game time after managing just 10 games in 2020 on his return from brain surgery.

The 21-year-old’s career has stalled after a stellar debut season which saw him play 20 games, with the likes of Jake Aarts leaping above him in the pecking order.

According to SEN, Higgins has settled on joining one of Richmond’s Melbourne-based rivals next season.

Richmond drafted Higgins with the 17th overall pick in the 2017 Draft and he has become a popular figure among the playing group and a cult figure among fans.

Jack Higgins (R) of Richmond. (Getty)

Higgins is currently contracted to the Tigers until the end of 2021 which would mean a trade would be his likely way out should the club reach an agreement with another team.

In other trade news, Fremantle’s Jesse Hogan is on the verge of a stunning move to the GWS Giants as the club looks to find its replacement for Jeremy Cameron.

The Giants have endured a brutal trade period so far with Zac Williams, Jye Caldwell, Aidan Corr and Jackson Hately all announcing their intentions to depart the club along with Cameron.

According to former Crows and Magpies recruiter Matt Rendell, Hogan’s move to the Giants is a “fait accompli” after he was put up for trade by the Dockers.

Jesse Hogan in action during a Fremantle Dockers AFL training session (Getty)

“It obviously makes a lot of sense if they can get him right,” he told AFL Trade Radio.

“He’s only 26 so he’s got a lot of footy in front of him, but if he can get his head right he can be a good replacement for Cameron.

“The other thing is they might even play him in defence, so he could easily slot back there as well. They’ve got plenty of picks to make a deal happen.”