Report: 76ers to hire Morey to oversee basketball ops

A previous report from Wojnarowski indicated Morey was planning to explore career possibilities outside the NBA, but it did not take him long to find a new job in the league. Morey was also said to be considering taking a year off to spend more time with his family.

Morey was hired by the Rockets during the 2007-08 season. The team reached the postseason eight straight years under Morey, which is the longest streak in the NBA. He will now be tasked with trying to help an underachieving team get over the hump.

There has been speculation that the 76ers could explore trading Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons this offseason, but Brand tried to throw cold water on that talk back in August. It will be interesting to see if Morey has different plans or wants to build around the two young stars.