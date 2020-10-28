Report: 76ers finalizing deal with Morey to oversee basketball ops

Morey spent 13 years in Houston before mutually agreeing to part ways with the team following another disappointing end to the season, eliminated in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers in just five games. The Rockets had the second-best record in the league during Morey’s tenure, including never having a losing season and making the playoffs each of the last eight seasons.

Now, Morey will look to work his magic with the 76ers, a team filled with young talent that has not been able to make the most of its potential in the postseason. Morey has some of his DNA already in Philadelphia — his protege, Sam Hinkie, was the one who began the infamous “Process” for the 76ers, which landed them Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The 76ers hope that Morey will be able to finish the job that Hinkie started and bring an NBA championship to Philadelphia for the first time since 1983.

Lastly, what does all this news mean for current GM Elton Brand? According to a source, Brand will retain his role with the team, though it sounds like he will report to Morey.