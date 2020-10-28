Redesigned PlayStation iOS and Android app lands with voice chat, PS5 features, more

Sony is out with an all-new PlayStation app for both iOS and Android today aiming to “amplify your connections with friends and the games you love to play even when you’re away from your console.” The new app includes a total redesign, voice chat, PS Store integration, and exclusive PS5 features.

Sony shared the news on its PlayStation blog today:

Starting later today, the PS App will begin to roll out globally through updates on iOS (12.2 or later) and Android (6.0 or later) mobile devices. The PS App introduces fresh features such as voice chat, native PS Store integration, and a smoother experience delivered in an all-new design.

There a number of notable new features and when PS5 lands on November 12, PlayStation says you’ll be able to sign in to your console, remotely launch games from the app, manage storage, and more.

Here are the main updates with the new iOS and Android app:

Updated user interface – The first thing you'll notice is the sleek new user interface of the redesigned PS App. The new home screen lets you quickly see what your friends are playing and access details about your recently played games, including your Trophy List.

Messages integration – For a unified experience, the PS Messages app feature will now be integrated in the updated PS App so you can seamlessly message your friends all in one place. As part of this integration, PS Messages will no longer be available as a standalone app. Your existing messages and threads in PS Messages will be carried over to the updated PS App.

Voice Chat and Party Groups – You can now create party groups from PS App, and voice chat with up to 15 other friends though your mobile phone. Also, a note to fans: the PlayStation team is looking into your feedback around the Parties changes introduced in the PS4 system software update 8.00. There are no updates to share today, but thanks for speaking up about your concerns – we're listening and evaluating.

Natively integrated PlayStation Store and remote downloads – The new native PS Store experience enables fast and smooth shopping and browsing, with the ability to remotely download games and add-ons directly to your PS4 and PS5.

New features for PS5 – When PS5 arrives, you'll be able to remotely launch games, manage storage on your console if you run out of space while downloading a game, and quickly sign in to PS5 straight from the PS App.

All the latest PlayStation news – The Explore tab surfaces Official News from game developers and PS Blog content to help you stay up to date with the world of PlayStation.

You need a PlayStation Network account to use the app. If you don’t have one already, you can create one here.

The new PlayStation iOS and Android apps will be available starting today on the App Store and Google Play Store. Check out the new app in the promo video below:

