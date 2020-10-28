Real Estate & E-commerce Split Corp. Files Final Prospectus Maximum $100 Million – Closing November 19, 2020

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlefield Group, on behalf of Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus in relation to an initial public offering of class A shares and preferred shares. The maximum amount of the offering is $100 million.

The Company will invest in a diversified, actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying securities of issuers operating in the real estate or related sectors, including real estate investment trusts, that the Advisor (as defined below) believes are well-positioned to benefit from low interest rates, the rapid adoption of e-commerce, the growth of data infrastructure as well as attractive valuations in various areas of the real estate sector.

The Company’s investment objectives for the:

Class A shares are to provide holders with:

non-cumulative monthly cash distributions; and the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the portfolio

Preferred shares are to:

provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions; and return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders upon maturity

The initial target distribution yield for the class A shares is 8% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.10 per month or $1.20 per annum).

The initial target distribution yield for the preferred shares is 5.25% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.13125 per quarter or $0.525 per annum).

Middlefield Capital Corporation (the “Advisor”) will provide investment management advice to the Company.

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities, Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd., Richardson GMP, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.