Posthaste: Who handled the economy better — Donald Trump or Barack Obama? The results are a bit surprising

There is no love lost between No.44 and No.45 — in fact, we would argue that there is open hostility between the two men.

As the U.S. elections enter the final stretch, U.S. President Donald Trump, the country’s 45th president, faces former President Barack Obama’s vice-president Joe Biden in one of the most closely watched elections ever in living memory (2016 wasn’t supposed to be that close).

While Trump often boasts about the country’s economic performance under his watch and often suggests that the U.S. economy was in shambles when he took over, the charts tell a different story, and shows the Obama-Biden administration left the economy poised for growth as Trump took over.

United Overseas Bank Ltd., a Singapore-based multinational bank, has done all of us a favour and compared the economic performances of both presidents. Unfortunately, they have come back with the highly dissatisfying conclusion that both men can claim victory in some areas.

“To make a fairer comparison between the achievements of Trump’s administration and Obama’s administration, we highlight in this report 12 charts of selected economic and market data for the first 3 years of Trump’s administration (2017-2019) versus the final 3 years of Obama’s administration (2014-2016), side-stepping the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Suan Teck Kin, head of research and senior economist Alvin Liew, said in a note to clients.

Economic Growth

This might sting a bit, but despite passing tax cuts in 2017, Trump’s economy has generally fallen short of his predecessor’s performance — suggesting that the government lost a lot of tax revenue for very little economic growth in return. But averaging over the three years, Trump is slightly ahead at 2.5 per cent per year, vs. Obama’s 2.4 per cent.

Job Creation

UOB economists note that Trump falls short in this space, as non-farm payroll rose by 6.4 million over the first three years, against 7.9 million jobs created in the last three years of Obama’s government.



Unemployment

Jobless rate fell to the lowest level in five decades at 3.5 per cent by the end-2019, giving Trump a clear win on that file. Of course, that win has quickly evaporated as unemployment has surged during the pandemic.

Average Hourly Earnings

Another clear win for the current president was worker’s hourly wages that rose at a much faster pace, on average 3 per cent per month, compared to a lacklustre 2.3 per cent in Obama’s final three years in office.

Household Income

Obama led with 8 per cent growth in household income in his final three years in office, compared to 7.7 per cent in the first three years of Trump’s era.

Poverty Eradication

The Trump administration lifted more than 6.6 million Americans from poverty in its first three years, compared to 5.9 million Obama achieved in his second term.

Manufacturing Jobs

Trump ran on bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States. Well, what do you know it, he delivered with 600,000 manufacturing jobs in the first three years. Around 500,000 manufacturing jobs were created during Obama’s last three years.

Manufacturing Output

UOB notes that Trump outperformed Obama during his term in raising the U.S. industry output as he imposed trade tariffs and barriers against imports from other countries, especially China.

Equity Market Performance

“Comparing the last three years of Obama’s term, the equity market during Trump’s first three years of have far outperformed. However, comparing the full 4-year term, it is not entirely clear if the S,amp;P 500 is better during Trump’s years,” UOB economists said.

Trade Balance

Another major theme of the Trump campaign was to eliminate trade deficits. But in fact, U.S. trade deficits with the world have worsened in the three years under Trump.

Trade Balance With China

Fighting China’s trade surplus was another key agenda of the White House. However, Trump has presided over a record trade deficit with China.

Federal Debt

While Trump promised to eliminate national debt in eight years, his first three years in office has seen federal debt rise by US$2.1 trillion, a 50 per cent surge compared to Obama’s final three years.

Of course, the indicators above may give us the false impression that government policies are the the sole driver of economic growth. The truth is there are many factor that determine a country’s economic success, including external factors such as pandemics and global financial crises.