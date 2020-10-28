Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour: Vietnam government By

© . FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter in Shanghai
2/8
HANOI () – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on Thursday and Friday during his Asia tour, the Vietnamese government said.
The visit was announced in a short statement on the government’s news website on Wednesday. The U.S. State Department has not confirmed that Pompeo will be adding Vietnam to his four-leg tour.
Pompeo is currently in India and had been due to hold meetings in Indonesia on Thursday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.