Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour: Vietnam government By

HANOI () – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on Thursday and Friday during his Asia tour, the Vietnamese government said.

The visit was announced in a short statement on the government’s news website on Wednesday. The U.S. State Department has not confirmed that Pompeo will be adding Vietnam to his four-leg tour.

Pompeo is currently in India and had been due to hold meetings in Indonesia on Thursday.