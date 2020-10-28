Pictures: Yami Gautam gets a new haircut

Yami Gautam’s latest digital release Ginny Weds Sunny entertained the audience as well as the critics. The movie has got good reviews and therefore Yami seems to be on cloud nine post the release of it. Today, we snapped the diva as she stepped out to get a new look at a popular salon in the city. Yami was snapped sporting shorter hair with fringes post the salon session.

The actress wore a pretty white dress with tiny prints on it that made her look truly beautiful. She happily posed for the paparazzi who were waiting to catch a glimpse of her before zooming off in her ride. Check out the pictures below…