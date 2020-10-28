Photos: Ranbir Kapoor continues work on Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor has been away from the big screen for a while now. The actor’s last release came in 2018 with Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. However, he’s been pretty occupied throughout and has two big films lined up – Brahmastra and Shamshera.

The actor recently resumed work on the Shamshera after the film went on hold due to the lockdown. Ranbir was snapped at the YRF studios today as he continues to work on the film. The actor was seen sporting a plain grey t-shirt along with denim jeans and white sneakers. He also was seen wearing a black cap and had a quirky mask to go with it.

Have a look at the pictures below.