Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a pretty pink suit

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently glowing for all the right reasons. The actress recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and the diva is also expecting her second child soon. Kareena has been seen flaunting her baby bump with utmost confidence for a few months now and her maternity fashion is creating a splash on the internet just like she had done it during the time she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan. Today, we snapped the stunner as she stepped out for some work.

Kareena was clicked when she reached back home. Dressed in an elegant powder pink suit with rusted golden prints, the actress looked perfect as she had her hair brushed back and minimal make-up on to support the chic look. Check out her latest pictures below…