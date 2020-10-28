Paxful launches crypto debit card in Mexico By Cointelegraph

Paxful launches crypto debit card in Mexico
(BTC) P2P marketplace Paxful has partnered with Spanish neobank Bnext to launch its first crypto debit card in Mexico.
The partnership will allow Paxful’s Mexican customers to use their crypto funds to pay with a debit card in any national and foreign point-of-sale, or PoS, and even withdraw cash from ATMs without fees.
