Pamela Anderson Laments Over Separation From Sons Caused by Coronavirus Pandemic

WENN/Dave Bedrosian

During an appearance on ‘Loose Women’, the former ‘Baywatch’ star reveals that while she was able to see her older son, the lockdown has kept her apart from her youngest for seven months.

Pamela Anderson hasn’t seen her youngest son since the coronavirus lockdown began.

The “Baywatch” star has been hiding out at her family ranch in Canada and reveals she has been separated from Los Angeles-based Dylan Jagger Lee, 22, for the entirety of the global health crisis.

“I went to LA. I have seen (older son) Brandon but I haven’t seen Dylan for seven months; we FaceTime but it’s not great I need more, I want to hug them,” she said during an appearance on the U.K. talk show “Loose Women” on Wednesday, October 28. “I miss my sons terribly and there are times I want to get into my car and just drive to them; there are frantic moments where I just want to see them.”

She also admitted to grappling with loneliness during the lockdown.

“There is an epidemic of loneliness, a lack of intimacy with technology, we have to embrace what’s happening now instead of the past, human contact is very important and we need to keep in touch,” she added.

Despite the difficulty of being away from her boys, the Canadian native is enjoying her time away from the U.S., especially given the political climate.

“I came here to stop everything, I knew I’d come back eventually when I got sick of the world, and it’s nice. I surround myself with a small group of people. Hollywood friends aren’t that necessary.”

“I don’t think I want to be in L.A. during the election… the government is ridiculous.”