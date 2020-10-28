Orion Carloto: Here’s Everything To Know

Empowering poet and content creator Orion Carloto has mastered the art of putting all of our feelings into words.
As one of the internet’s resident It Girls, poet Orion Carloto has spent a lot of time online.
At just 24-years-old, she’s already released a wildly popular book of original poetry titled Flux, and amassed over 1.5 million followers across social media.
Orion can also count some pretty famous faces as fans, including Emma Roberts and SZA. And she’s even on a casual tweeting basis with Halsey:
To top things off, Orion is about to release her highly anticipated second book of poetry, Film For Her, on November 17th.
And Orion is well aware of the amazing impact the internet has had on her career as a poet and content creator.
In honor of her new book, take a look back at some of Orion’s best Internet moments leading up to its release:
3.
When some of her newer fans realized they used to reblog her on Tumblr back in 2014:
5.
This jaw-dropping pair of mirror selfies:
9.
The time she commissioned a replica of a painting that was in her favorite movie Portrait of a Lady on Fire:
12.
When she offered some real advice with just a t-shirt:
13.
The time she was all of us at a Lana Del Rey concert:
14.
This super sweet text with her dad:
15.
And if you’re still not sure about picking up a copy of Film For Her, read these amazing early reviews she shared:
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!