NRL, State of Origin news

Queensland icon Wally Lewis has named debutants in his Maroons State of Origin team, saying he’d pick Broncos teenager Xavier Coates.

Lewis named his Maroons 17 for Wide World of Sports ahead of next Wednesday’s Origin series opener in Adelaide.

The rugby league Immortal has backed Titans ace AJ Brimson to play fullback in Kalyn Ponga’s absence and said he’d start Roosters prop Lindsay Collins.

Due to injuries and form, there are 10 changes from the side that Queensland fielded in Origin III last year.

Wally Lewis’ Queensland team for State of Origin I. (Nine)

“He had a fantastic end of the season, absolutely sensational,” Lewis said of Brimson on QLDER.

“I think when he gets an opportunity to go out there, if he’s selected at fullback for the game, we’re going to feel pretty good about it because he certainly does inspire those in front of him.

“I think he’s fantastic, had to put him there … he’s been absolutely wonderful all season long.”

Bennett said that with a big performance in Origin I, Brimson could quash any push for Valentine Holmes to play fullback in game two. The Cowboys superstar is banned for the series opener due to a shoulder charge in the NRL’s final round.

Lewis opted for Knights winger Edrick Lee to debut and backed him to be a handful with his height, while also opting for Coates. The 19-year-old flyer was a rare bright spot in a historically-dismal wooden spoon season for Brisbane.

“I thought he had a wonderful season for the Broncos, a really good year,” Lewis said.

“He’ll probably be a little bit nervous in a game of this size but it’ll be good.”

Titans fullback AJ Brimson burns Knights No.1 Kalyn Ponga to score a try in the 2020 NRL season. (Getty)

Storm premiership winner Brenko Lee would partner proven Origin star Dane Gagai in the centres.

“He probably feels pretty good about the way he’s performing at the moment,” Lewis said.

Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans pick themselves as the halves, while Collins would debut alongside gun prop Josh Papalii in the starting front-row.

“It might be a little bit of a surprise introduction for Lindsay to come straight into the side, a lot of people probably expect to see him on the bench at best, but I quite like this bloke,” Lewis said.

“I’ve liked watching him all season long and he has been a good performer.”

Roosters prop Lindsay Collins takes a hit-up against the Panthers in week one of the NRL finals. (Getty)

Surprisingly, Lewis opted for Roosters hooker Jake Friend over Wests Tigers/Storm star Harry Grant.

While it’s an immensely deserved nod for Friend, Lewis rates Dally M Rookie of the Year Grant as a 10-year No.9 for the Maroons.

“The experience of Jake Friend at No.9, probably could have gone two or three different ways there but I think he’ll add some experience there,” Lewis said.

Roosters hooker Jake Friend passes during a Queensland State of Origin training session. (Getty)

Back-rowers Felise Kaufusi, Christian Welch and Jai Arrow have all represented Queensland before, as has bench utility Ben Hunt. Lewis filled out the remainder of his bench with rookies: forwards Jaydn Su’A (Rabbitohs), Luke Capewell (Panthers) and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Storm).

“Jaydn Su’A, he’s a bloke that will run through a brick wall. He could be playing against his parents and he would smash them to pieces and wait until full-time to ask how they were feeling. Fantastic player,” Lewis said.

“Kurt Capewell, he’s just a workhorse, done enormous work. And Tino from Melbourne … he’s got size, he’s got a little bit of brute strength about him, but he has an enormous work rate and that’s definitely needed when he comes off the bench in Origin.”