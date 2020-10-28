NRL news, Greg Inglis remains committed to Wolves despite NRL offers

Greg Inglis will honour his Super League deal with Warrington despite several big-money offers reportedly tabled to him by NRL clubs.

Despite bowing out of the domestic competition in 2019, talk of an Inglis second coming gained steam when a Queensland Origin SOS call was signalled earlier this year.

The Rabbitohs great politely turned down those advances claiming he didn’t want a comeback to “tarnish the Maroons jersey”, but it has since been revealed that Inglis also fielded interest from clubland.

Former South Sydney CEO Shane Richardson has been a long-time friend and mentor to Inglis and confirmed the 33-year-old still had live options in the NRL but wanted to honour his Super League deal.

Greg Inglis will remain an icon of South Sydney for years to come. (Getty) (Getty)

“There have been offers fielded about Greg playing in Australia again, but he’s chosen to play in England,” Richardson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“They’re good offers from NRL clubs. But Greg is a man of his word. There are no regrets. He could earn a lot more money here but he’s achieved what he’s wanted to in the NRL.”

There was a school of thought that Inglis may have been second-guessing a mid-winter move to the UK amid the country’s COVID-19 troubles, but the switch is believed to be in no doubt.

Inglis said he had not had a second thought about the Warrington move, a one-year deal with an option in his favour.

“I’ll head over in the first week of January, quarantine for two weeks and then get into it,” He said.

“I’ll worry about things here first and take it one day at a time. COVID has changed a lot of things this year. My priority right now is seeing the family and kids first. But I’ll definitely be heading over – I haven’t changed my mind or thought twice about it.”

