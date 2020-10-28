NRL, Bulldogs part ways with football manager Steve Price

The Canterbury Bulldogs have parted ways with club great Steve Price after just 12 months as the club’s head of football.

The former captain and premiership winner stepped into the role in August last year after joining the club board in 2018.

However, his position had come under scrutiny towards the end of the season after reports Bulldogs powerbrokers were at a crisis point, with battle lines being drawn between the leagues club and football operations.

Price also reportedly put the team offside ahead of the Bulldogs’ final game of the season by instructing the club’s departing players to “clean out their lockers”.

The Bulldogs have parted ways with club legend Steve Price. (Getty) (Getty)

Price’s relationship with CEO Andrew Hill was also reportedly at loggerheads.

The move is part of widespread changes that have taken place at Belmore in recent months.

Earlier this month, the Bulldogs announced chairwoman Lynne Anderson and directors Paul Dunn and John Ballesty would stand down immediately from the board of the club.

“The trio have confirmed that this decision was done to avoid the club having to go through an EGM (extraordinary general meeting) and in the best interests of the club moving forward,” a club statement read at the time.

Latest NRL Videos Paul Gallen has picked his 17-man Blues squad for Game One of Origin. 4 hours ago 02:37 Why NSW Blues bolter Moses Leota missed out on Origin selection 6 hours ago 00:49 Queensland coach Wayne Bennett has partly used his banning of an Origin documentary to deflect attention from his team, Maroons great Sam Thaiday says. 7 hours ago 15:06

“The football club would like to sincerely thank Lynne, Paul and John for their time, effort and commitment during their time on the Board and wish them every success in the future.”

The changes will lead to new coach Trent Barrett walking in with a clean slate, with his tenure to be overseen by a new board and a new, yet to be appointed, head of football.