Noah Lolesio and Irae Simone to start for Dave Rennie for Game 3, Wallabies news

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has turned to four youngsters in an attempt to tie up the Bledisloe Cup against New Zealand at ANZ Stadium this Saturday.

After Game 1 finished with the two teams level, the Wallabies find themselves in a must-win situation this weekend following the All Blacks’ 27-7 Game 2 win.

Noah Lolesio and Irae Simone will start for Rennie, replacing the injured James O’Connor and Matt To’omua.

Lolesio and Simone are two of four uncapped players in Rennie’s 23-man squad, with Queensland duo Tate McDermott and Fraser McReight set to start on the bench.

Dave Rennie has opted for youth ahead of what is a must-win Test for the Wallabies this Saturday (Getty)

“It’s really exciting to be able to name four more debutants in the squad this week,” Rennie said in a Rugby Australia statement.

“Noah and Irae have played a lot of footy together and we have no doubt they’re ready to take the step up to Test rugby. Tate and Fraser have had big Super Rugby seasons and have impressed in training over the past month.

“It’s an especially significant night for us with the chance to represent and celebrate our First Nations people by wearing the Indigenous jersey on home soil in front of our Wallabies family.

“We know New Zealand will pose another tough challenge but we’ve prepared well and will be ready to go on Saturday night.”

FULL WALLABIES TEAM FOR GAME 3

1. James Slipper, 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5. Matt Philip, 6. Ned Hanigan, 7. Michael Hooper (C), 8. Harry Wilson, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Marika Koroibete, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Jordan Petaia, 14. Filipo Daugunu, 15. Dane Haylett-Petty

SUBS: 16. Jordan Uelese, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Rob Simmons, 20. Fraser McReight, 21. Tate McDermott, 22. Reece Hodge, 23. Hunter Paisami