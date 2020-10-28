Nicole Kidman Assures Season 3 of ‘Big Little Lies’ Is ‘Being Concocted’

HBO

During a chat on iHeart Radio’s Jam Nation podcast, the Celeste Wright depicter claims that Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley are all circling the project.

–

Nicole Kidman has confirmed a third season of hit TV drama “Big Little Lies” is in the works, with the full cast eager to return.

The actress reveals a story is in the works for new episodes and that she, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley are all circling the project.

“There’s a story being concocted,” Kidman shared on iHeart Radio’s Jam Nation podcast. “Our group of women all want to do it. It’s more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified.”

<br />

Nicole also confirmed Liane Moriarty, the author of the books that inspired the first season and its follow-up, is hard at work on a story that will form the basis of season three.

Earlier this month, Kidman shared she is keen to reunite with her “Big Little Lies” castmates, telling Marie Claire, “Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again.”

<br />

Meanwhile, both stars have enjoyed TV success since “Big Little Lies” debuted – Nicole is currently starring opposite Hugh Grant in the drama “The Undoing“, while Reese has appeared in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere“.

Nicole is also set to star on and executive produce “Things I Know To Be True“, which is based on Andrew Bovell’s Australian play of the same name. In a statement confirming her involvement in the project, the actress said, “I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences. Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good.”

She continued, “With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be.”