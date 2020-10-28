Nick Jonas Convinced Us the “Jonas Blessing” Conspiracy Theory is Real

Don’t mind us, we’re just picking our jaws up off the floor after Nick Jonas just revealed a new conspiracy theory… And it totally makes sense.

Like most Angelenos, Nick has been celebrating after the L.A. Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 27. But he thinks he deserves some of the credit for the win, because three professional athletes coincidentally won three major championships this year after going to Jonas Brothers concerts. Obviously, it pays to be a Jonatic!

Nick broke down his bombshell theory, dubbed the “Jonas Blessing,” on Instagram on Wednesday and served up some funny (but maybe actually real) advice for pro sports players.

“For all you athletes out there who want to win championships and Grand Prix and everything in between, listen up,” Nick said. “The key to success is to come to a Jonas Brothers show. It’s basically the reverse of the Drake Curse. Let’s call it the Jonas Blessing.”