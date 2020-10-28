Nick Cannon Claims Eminem Has The Best Rap Flow Of All Time!!

Nick Cannon went from releasing several diss tracks aimed at Detroit rapper Eminem to now claiming that he has one of the greatest rapper flows of all time.

Cannon’s addressed Eminem’s flow during his World Famous Top 5 segment — and he says his former foe is the best.

“I gotta give it to him ya’ll,” he says in the clip. “Ain’t no hate in my heart. Marshall Mathers, ladies and gentlemen, Eminem. That dude can’t be contested when it comes to his flow. His wordplay is crazy but even how he puts them together. Salute to you king!”

Last month during the Fat Joe Show, Nick revealed that he wanted to make amends with Eminem.

One day, hopefully, dude and I will get an opportunity to sit down, ’cause like I said, I do respect his ability,” Nick said.

Fat Joe then offered to play mediator between the two men.

. “If you can do it, man,” Nick added. “I been trying to get… I done talked to Royce [5’9″], we trying to really get it popping, ’cause I think at the end, two men need to really have that conversation.”