NFL planning for 20 percent capacity for Super Bowl LV?

Additionally, the NFL wishes to maintain the standard 17-week schedule through Jan. 3. If, however, future postponements force the league to host a special “Week 18” for at least two clubs, it will cancel the off week between the conference title games and Super Bowl.

Thus far, the NFL has adapted to postponements caused by positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines by shifting off weeks for specific teams. Available bye weeks decrease through the season, though, and every team is expected to play during Weeks 14-17.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have discussed placing clubs and other necessary personnel in isolated bubble sites for the postseason tournament, but no such plans have been made official as of the final Wednesday of October.

The NFL could push Super Bowl LV back for up to four weeks to finish earlier portions of the season but prefers to avoid that scenario, if possible.