Nexo Doubles Earn on Crypto Interest Rates

Article content continued

“With volatility rife around the second COVID wave and exacerbated by the US elections, we want to give our clients the financial stability and opportunities to guarantee their peace of mind – now and for the future. Few financial service providers can offer this. That Nexo can raise interest rates and scale up the NEXO’s tokenomics in times like these confirms how vital it is to maintain a sustainable business model and the importance of a market-neutral strategy,” said Nexo Co-founder and Managing Partner Antoni Trenchev.

The interest rate increase and Earn in NEXO launch are the first of a series of announcements under the lender’s Nexonomics initiative, devised to expand Nexo’s tokenomics model and boost NEXO, the enterprise’s token utility and value, while simultaneously amplifying the potential of the Earn on Crypto & Fiat suite. The full scope of Nexonomics, including a variety of upcoming upgrades and functionalities, will be revealed within December 2020.

Previously, Nexo interest rates ranged between 4% and 5% on cryptocurrencies, and 8% to 10% on fiat and stablecoins. The launch of Nexonomics also comes hot on the heels of several upgrades to Nexo’s Earn on Crypto & Fiat suite, including the decision to introduce a PAX Gold earn offering to satisfy the community’s interest in tokenized gold.

–ENDS–

About Nexo:

Nexo is the world’s leading regulated financial institution for digital assets. The company’s mission is to maximize the value and utility of cryptocurrencies by offering tax-efficient ‘Instant Crypto Credit Lines’, high-yield ‘Earn Interest’ products, ‘Send & Pay’, and sophisticated trading and OTC capabilities, while providing top-tier custodial insurance and military-grade security of the Nexo Wallet. Nexo has processed $3+ billion for nearly 1 million users across more than 200 jurisdictions.

Official website: https://nexo.io

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005868/en/

Contacts

Media contacts for Nexo:

Stella Zlatareva

[email protected]

Sophie Parker

[email protected]

#distro