NASCAR at Texas live updates, results, highlights from delayed 2020 Cup Series playoff race

Drivers, start your engines — again.

Consistent rain forced NASCAR to postpone Sunday’s Round of 8 playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway after just 52 laps. The race is now set to restart at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday with Clint Bowyer in the lead. The rest of the top five includes Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.

Here are the playoff standings entering Wednesday:

Pos. Driver Distance from cut-off 1 Joey Logano ADV 2 Kevin Harvick +41 3 Denny Hamlin +20 4 Brad Keselowski +8 CUT-OFF CUT-OFF CUT-OFF 5 Chase Elliott -8 6 Alex Bowman -27 7 Martin Truex Jr. -51 8 Kurt Busch -73

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Wednesday’s NASCAR race at Texas. Follow below for complete results from the postponed Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

NASCAR at Texas live updates, highlights from 2020 playoff race

5:20 p.m.: Hamlin and Almirola have damage from that incident.

5:13 p.m.: Caution. Bubba Wallace and Matt Kenseth tangle.

5:13 p.m.: Free pass goes to Kevin Harvick, who moves back to the lead lap.

5:09 p.m.: Green flag. This is a resumption of Sunday’s action, meaning we’re starting at Lap 52.

5 p.m.: Engines fired.

4:46 p.m.: NBCSN will carry the race beginning at 5 p.m.

4:34 p.m.: Cars to the grid!

4:26 p.m.: It looks like this race might actually restart soon.

NASCAR about ready to have team push the cars back onto the grid as drying continues. — Jayski.com (@jayski) October 28, 2020

NASCAR race start time today

The Round of 8 NASCAR playoff race at Texas on Wednesday should begin at approximately 5 p.m. ET.

The race is 334 laps spread over three stages and will become official after Lap 167. The distance of the race is 501 miles.