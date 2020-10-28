Mortgage Rates Stay Low — But Bank of Canada Fears Recovery Will Slow

This article was created by Wise Publishing. Wise is devoted to providing information that helps readers navigate the complex landscape of personal finance. Wise only partners with brands it trusts and believes may be helpful to the reader. Both Wise and Postmedia collect a commission on sales through the links on this page.

The Bank of Canada is keeping its foot to the floor to drive economic growth, as the resurgence of COVID-19 this fall threatens to slow the pace of recovery.

The central bank announced Oct. 28 that it will maintain its 0.25% target for the overnight rate, which means consumers can expect interest rates on mortgages and other loans to remain ultra-low for the foreseeable future.

Although the country’s economic rebound was stronger than expected over the summer, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told a press conference “the very rapid growth of the reopening phase is now over.”

“We expect the fallout from the pandemic will have some long-lasting effects on future economic growth,” said Macklem. “We’re going to get through this, but it’s going to be a long slog.”

It’s a tough road ahead, but in the meantime both homeowners and homebuyers can take great advantage of the bank’s plan to fight through the fallout.

What does a low overnight rate mean for Canadians?

AevanStock / Shutterstock

A low overnight rate makes it cheaper for banks to borrow money. Although that doesn’t directly affect the interest you’ll pay on things like mortgages and credit cards, banks do typically pass those savings on to you.

When the overnight rate is low, you can expect to see a low prime rate, which is the amount of interest the big banks charge their best customers. The interest rates on all kinds of loans are linked to the prime.

Canada’s prime rate is currently sitting at 2.45% — the lowest it’s been since the financial crisis of 2008. With borrowing so cheap, the Bank of Canada hopes to encourage Canadians to inject more money into the economy and stimulate growth.

The central bank intends to hold its benchmark policy rate steady until inflation bounces back to 2% — which, according to its projections, won’t happen until sometime in 2023.

Is now the right time to borrow or refinance?

My Agency / Shutterstock

“Interest rates are likely to stay low for probably a generation,” former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz told Bloomberg earlier in October, adding that the bank is doing just about everything it can do.

That means, so long as you’ve got a solid credit score, conditions aren’t going to get any better than this.

Mortgage rates are cheaper than ever right now, so if you’re in the market for a new home your timing couldn’t be better. And if you’re already a homeowner, refinancing into one of today’s bargain rates could shave hundreds of dollars off your monthly bill.

Even though mortgage rates are low across the board, they can still vary significantly between different lenders. You’ll want to do your homework.

To track down the best option available, try using the free search platform Loans Canada. Once you provide a few details, a specialist assigned to your case will root through the “largest lender network in Canada” on your behalf, whether you’re buying a home or refinancing.

What if your job is affected?

Marcos Mesa Sam Wordley / Shutterstock

The last few months have been a boon for many borrowers, but the coronavirus has hit other segments of the population hard.

In its October update, the Bank of Canada stated that “the economic effects of the pandemic are highly uneven across sectors and are particularly affecting low-income workers.” Even though Canada has regained most of the jobs lost since the spring, the outlook is still shaky for industries like food services, hospitality and recreation.

“We are still more than 700,000 jobs below our pre-pandemic level,” Macklem said during the Oct. 28 press conference, adding that the pandemic is “likely to cause long-lasting damage to some people’s job prospects.”

If you think you might fall behind on your mortgage payments someday, you may want to consider downsizing to more affordable accommodations. Anyone who lives in Ottawa, Calgary or a condo in Toronto can find out exactly how much their property is worth with a free home valuation from the website Properly.

And no matter what situation you’re in, it’s a smart idea to cut down on your monthly spending during this uncertain time. It doesn’t have to be harsh; for example, you can try saving on your groceries and other essential purchases by using the Ampli cash back app when you shop.

This article was created by Wise Publishing, Inc., which provides clear, trustworthy information people can use to take control of their finances. Millions of readers throughout North America have come to count on the Toronto-based company to help them save money, find the best bank accounts, get the best mortgage rates and navigate many other financial matters.