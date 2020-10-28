Morinaga Milk Expands Lactoferrin Production Capacity in German Subsidiary “MILEI GmbH”

Article content continued

3. Effect on financial results

The investment will not affect financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

[Reference information]

MILEI GmbH

MILEI is based in the southern German city of Leutkirch, where its production facilities are located.

Founded in 1972, MILEI has a history of almost five decades since its start of production in 1975. MILEI offers lactoferrin, whey protein concentrate, lactose and other dairy ingredients mainly in Europe and Asia. Many companies, including global food manufacturers, use MILEI’s ingredients for infant formula, sports nutrition and others. Under the global strategy of Morinaga Milk, MILEI plays an important role supporting production and sales of ingredients for infant formula, supplements and others.

Lactoferrin

Present in most exocrine secretions such as breast milk and saliva of humans and other mammals, lactoferrin is a component with a wide range of physiological functions. The high amount of lactoferrin found in human breast milk, especially in colostrum, is considered to offer important and protective benefits to newborns.

Discovered by Danish scientists in 1939, lactoferrin as a remarkable functional ingredient, has been intensively researched by scientists worldwide, as shown by the increasing number of the studies in the graph (Figure 1). Paying high attention to the fact that lactoferrin is highly abundant in colostrum, Morinaga Milk has been focusing its research efforts on lactoferrin over the long term to develop infant formula that closely resembles breast milk. Since its initial publication of a research paper on lactoferrin in 1963, Morinaga Milk has been reporting its benefits through academic forums, conferences and publications.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006307/en/

Contacts

International Division, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Yoshihiko Ushida

Tamami Shibata

TEL: +81-3-3798-0152

E-mail: [email protected]

https://www.morinagamilk.co.jp/english/

https://www.milei.de (MILEI GmbH Website)

#distro