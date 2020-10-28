MLB to investigate Turner for refusing to isolate

Major League Baseball is investigating Justin Turner for celebrating on the field after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series.

Turner was removed from Game 6 after seven innings upon MLB’s receipt of his positive COVID-19 test. Despite this, he was seen on the field celebrating with teammates after the game ended.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the league made clear that Turner ignored orders to refrain from going on the field. MLB promised a “full investigation” and admonished Turner for putting “everyone he came in contact with at risk.”