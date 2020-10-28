MLB investigating Justin Turner for COVID violations

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that the league is investigating the circumstances involving Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner returning to the field to celebrate the club’s World Series victory after he was pulled from Game 6 due to returning a positive COVID-19 test.

“Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive test, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night’s game. Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him,” MLB explained in its official statement.

“However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others. While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.

“The Commissioner’s Office is beginning a full investigation into this matter and will consult with the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual.”

MLB added that members of the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays underwent additional coronavirus tests on Wednesday and that “their travel back to their home cities will be determined after being approved by the appropriate authorities.”

While back on the field, Turner removed a mask for pictures and was in close contact with multiple Los Angeles players and coaches, some of whom defended their teammate after the game.

“He’s part of the team,” outfielder Mookie Betts said about potentially prohibiting Turner from the festivities, per an ESPN story. “Forget all that, he’s part of the team. We’re not excluding him from anything.”

It’s unknown what punishments Turner could face from the league or the MLBPA.