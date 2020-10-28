MLB – Dodgers claim World Series

The LA Dodgers have secured the World Series after taking down the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the best of seven series.

Today’s championship is the seventh in franchise history and the first title won since the Dodgers defeated the Oakland Athletics back in 1988.

With Tampa Bay needing a win to keep the series alive and into a Game 7 decider, things took a turn for the worst when Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled pitcher Blake Snell with his side leading 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth.

The decision was torched by baseball fans and pundits, with widespread disbelief expressed over Cash’s match-defining call.

Blake Snell, Mookie Betts (Getty)

Immediately after Snell was pulled, Mookie Betts stepped up and the Dodgers piled on two runs to turn the game on its head.

The likes of celebrity sports analyst ESPN’s Stephen A Smith led the outcry as the Rays saw the World Series slip away.