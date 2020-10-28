Mini budget in a nutshell: Mboweni’s plans to navigate SA through Covid-19 storm

National Treasury expects the economy to contract by -7.8% in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government has had to make adjustments to account for a bailout to SAA and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s employment stimulus plan.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has described this budget as particularly challenging.

Compared to the 2008 global financial crisis, South Africa’s fiscus is in a far worse position as South Africa now tries to navigate past the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has said.

Tabling the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday, Mboweni reiterated warnings of a looming fiscal crisis. This is the third medium term budget policy statement or mini budget Mboweni has tabled since being appointed finance minister in late 2018.

The mini budget sets out government’s spending priorities over the next three years. It also reflects the state of public finances. Generally, it does not include new tax announcements.

“No budget process is easy. This one has been particularly challenging for all of government,” Mboweni said in the foreword to the monetary policy statement.

The country is facing its worst recession in 90 years, due to the pandemic, as President Cyril Ramaphosa in March declared a National State of Disaster, implementing a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the virus and provide government to better capacitate its health system for Covid-19 cases. This meant economic activity was limited to essential services.

Treasury projects the economy to contract -7.8%. This is worse than the contraction of -7.2% announced in June. By comparison, the Reserve Bank projects a contraction of -8.2%. Treasury anticipates that the recovery from the global recession – brought on by the pandemic – will be “highly uneven” and interrupted by new waves of infection.

During the past year, government had to increase its spending by R36 billion to account for the Covid-19 response.

Prior to the pandemic hitting SA shores, the country was facing a budget deficit of 6.4% of GDP, and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 63.3%. The budget deficit is now expected to rise to 15.7% of GDP, and the debt-to-GDP ratio will increase to 81.8% of GDP or R4 trillion – this is in line with the estimates of the special adjustment budget, tabled in June.

Rising debt

Mboweni said that SA risks a sovereign debt crisis if nothing is done to arrest the deteriorating fiscal position. “This fiscal position is one of the central impediments to economic growth, and a failure to reverse present trends could inevitably lead to a debt crisis,” he warned.

Treasury now expects debt to stabilise at 95.3% of GDP by 2025/26. But if government does nothing to slow down rising debt levels, we could breach 100% of GDP by 2023/.

Treasury intends to follow a five-year fiscal consolidation path to narrow the budget deficit and stabilise debt levels. The document also highlighted that government funding need would remain elevated for the next several years.

“Debt levels will become unsustainable without fiscal consolidation. Long-term debt redemptions will average about R134.4 billion over the next decade, up from an average of R37.3 billion in the previous 10 years,” the policy statement read. If additional borrowing is required to finance deviations from fiscal targets, it would result in higher redemptions falling due, creating rollover risks.

“To mitigate this risk, government will increase its cash balances through borrowing in the domestic and international markets, and continue with the bond-switch programme, which exchanges shorter-dated debt for long-dated debt”, the policy statement read.

Government must reduce spending by R300 billion over the next three years and spending cuts will largely come from the public servants’ wage bill – which comprises about one third of government spend.

Other key issues include:

Public service wages

On the public service wage bill, the medium-term budget policy statement said government proposes growth in the wage bill of 1.8% in the current year and average annual growth of 0.8% over the 2021 medium-term expenditure framework period.

“To achieve these targets, which are essential for fiscal sustainability, government has not implemented the third year of the 2018 wage agreement. Furthermore, the Budget Guidelines propose a wage freeze for the next three years to support fiscal consolidation,” the policy statement read.

Government aims to slash wages by R160.2 billion in three years. As a consequence, it has already reneged on this year’s wage increase to meet the target, some labour unions have challenged this at court.

Tax revenue shortfall

Poor economic growth has a bearing on tax revenue collections. During the tabling of the special adjustments budget in June, which responded specifically to the Covid-19 crisis, Mboweni said that the tax revenue collections would fall short by R300 billion. Providing an update on Wednesday, this is now a shortfall of R312.8 billion. This is attributed to reductions in consumption impacting VAT revenue, declines in personal income tax due to the lockdown, lower revenue from excise duties pertaining to the tobacco ban.

Government had allowed the deferral of tax revenue payments as part of its Covid-19 response measures to financially cushion consumers and businesses. Tax revenues have started to recover but are still below 2019/20 levels.

Government intends to raise a further R5 billion in tax revenue adjustments in the next fiscal year (2021/22). A further R10 billion will be raised in 2022/23 and another R10 billion in 2023/.

Covid-19 social grants

Government will allocate an additional R6.7 billion towards the special Covid-19 social relief and distress grant. The president had announced the extension of the social relief distress grant for three months until 31 January 2021.

The medium-term budget policy statement said a provisional allocation of R19.6 billion was set aside in the June special adjustments budget, mainly for job creation and protection.

“Of this amount, R6.8 billion is allocated to the Department of Social Development to fund the extension of the special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant for three months until 31 January 2021. An amount of R12.6 billion is allocated for presidential employment interventions to address unemployment, especially as it affects youth,” the statement read.

SAA bailout

Mboweni acceded to a request for a R10.5 billion to fund the national carrier’s business rescue process. The funds will be made available from reductions from national departments and their public entities, provincial and local government conditional grants.

SAA was placed in business rescue in December last year as it faced a liquidity crisis.

High demand spectrum

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa has been allocated R85 million for the licensing of high demand spectrum, the auctioning process is due to be completed by March 2021.

Zero-based budgeting

Government will implement zero-baaed budgeting to improve efficiency of spend. Based on 30 reviews across all of government’s functions fund that there has been duplication of work across institutions with overlapping responsibilities, high pend incurred in procurement and policies are being designed and adopted without due consideration of total costs and affordability.

Presidential employment stimulus

