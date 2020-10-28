Milan Harris On Why Meek Mill Broke Up w/ Her: I Ain’t Sh*t!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Milan Harris, the mother of Meek Mill’s youngest son, has revealed why the Philly rapper walked away from her.

“Cuz I ain’t sh*t, I ain’t gon be sh*t, and I don’t have sh*t,” she wrote in The Shade Room — hinting that these words were possibly uttered to her by Meek himself.

In July, Meek Mill hopped on Twitter to announce that he had broken up Milano — just two months after their son was born.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic]but we both came to a understanding! -meek-” he tweeted.

