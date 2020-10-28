Megan Thee Stallion’s Artist of the Year Win at BET Hip Hop Awards Sparks Complaints

Instagram

Most people believe that Lil Baby deserves the award more than the Texas native, with some even claiming that BET gave the trophy to Megan out of sympathy.

Megan Thee Stallion came out as the biggest winner at the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards during its ceremony last night, taking home the biggest honor Artist of the Year. However, people on social media believed that the trophy should go to someone else instead of the Texas native, and some were not being nice at all by saying that she won out of sympathy.

Most of them pointed out that Lil Baby deserves the award more since according to them, he made more achievements than Megan. “14 songs went gold this year without him being featured, 10 songs went platinum without him being featured, 2 albums went platinum (one went twice), 2 albums went gold,” one person listed Baby’s accomplishment, adding, “megan: 2 songs went platinum without her being featured. 1 song went gold without her being featured.”

Meanwhile, some others were convinced that BET gave the honor to Megan out of sympathy after the whole shooting scandal involving her and Tory Lanez. “You mean to tell me Megan had a better year then Lil Baby, You mean to tell me ‘SugAh’ was a better album then My Turn, … you telling me this has nothing to do with her getting shot,” someone said. “Just cause Megan got shot in the foot doesn’t mean she beat Lil Baby for artist of the year,” one other similarly wrote, as another agreed, “I don’t listen to either of them but she clearly got it because she got shot. Let’s be honest.”

Besides the Artist of the Year award, Megan was also presented with Hustler of the Year and Best Collaboration for her hit “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce Knowles. Meanwhile, the singing diva nabbed Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse for her part on the song.