Megan Thee Stallion Sends Flirty Message to Michael B. Jordan in New Snippet

This is not the first time for the Hot Girl Summer and the ‘Creed’ actor to get flirty on social media as back in July, he left an eyebrow-raising emoji underneath a video of Megan twerking her booty in a pool.

New celebrity couple alert? There have been flirty exchanges between Megan Thee Stallion and actor Michael B. Jordan in recent weeks and the Hot Girl Summer further sparks speculations that they are trying to turn their friendship into a romantic relationship with lyrics in her newly-released snippet.

On Tuesday, October 27, the “Savage” hitmaker took to her Twitter account to share a short clip of a new song which may be included in her highly-anticipated new album. “I think ima drop these up until my album drop. REAL MF HOT GIRL S**T,” so the Houston rapstress wrote in the caption.

“I’ma hot girl, I don’t do titles,” Megan raps over the beat which is produced by Lil Ju. Later, fans were convinced that Megan was trying to shoot her shot at Michael as she raps, “If I do date, it’ll be Michael.”

This is not the first time for the “Ride or Die” rapper and the “Creed” actor to get flirty on social media. Back in July, the “Black Panther” star left a freezing emoji underneath a video of Megan twerking her booty in a pool. At the time, Megan replied with an equally flirty emoji.

Michael was also among celebrities who publicly sent support to Megan amid her shooting drama with rapper Tory Lanez. While the Canadian rapper denied shooting the “WAP” artist in an altercation back in July, Megan claimed in an Instagram video, “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying… Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

In response that, Michael wrote on his Twitter account, “Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women.” Echoing the sentiments was actress Halle Berry, who tweeted, “Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you.”