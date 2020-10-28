Megan Thee Stallion Comes Out as Biggest Winner

Instagram

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker brings home a total of three awards, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for her ‘Savage’ remix featuring Beyonce.

The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Music Awards has revealed its winners during its broadcast on Tuesday, October 27. Megan Thee Stallion came out as the biggest winner at the annual event which was hosted by Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean.

The female emcee, who also led the nominations along with Drake, brought home a total of three awards during the ceremony, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Hustler of the Year. Her hit collaboration with Beyonce Knowles, “Savage” remix, also became the Best Collaboration of the year while the singing diva also took home Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse for her part on the song.

Trailing behind Megan with two awards was Roddy Ricch. The hip-hop star, who enjoyed a successful year thanks to his hit “The Box”, nabbed Song of the Year for the TikTok hit as well as Hip Hop Album of the Year for his debut album “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”. Even though Drake did not bring home as many awards as Megan, his work with Future on “Life Is Good” music video was still being appreciated as it won Best Hip Hop Video.

On the other hand, this year’s I Am Hip Hop Award went to Master P with Snoop Dogg presenting him with the trophy. Getting emotional in his acceptance speech, Master P began by thanking god, his family, kids, friends, teams and everyone who has supported him along the way. He also gave a shout-out to the likes of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other black people whose lives were lost due to racial injustice.





Encouraging others not to give up, he added, “I want them to know that one day you can make it off that block because I did. Don’t be afraid to change. Put your trust and faith in god. And when they tell you you can something, this is for the dreamers. This is for the ones that they counted out. When they say you will never be nothing, you know that there is no limit to your dreams and your success became I did it, you can do it.”