Meek Mill Slams Cops Over Murder Of Walter Wallace Jr.!!

Meek Mill hopped on social media to slam Philly cops after they shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr, a Black man with mental health issues.

Cops say that Wallace was holding a knife and waving it, but when they surrounded him and he refused to put his knife down, the shot at him several times, killing him.

Protests were sparked in West Philly after the shooting. His family and neighbors questioned why the cops did not use their taser instead of fatally shooting him.

“A so called ‘thug on the streets’ wouldn’t shoot a man with a small knife that many times to protect themselves…. the hood been seeing this our whole lives,” the rapper wrote. “I posted for y’all to see a young man killed in front of his mom and coulda been resolved with a tazer or a shot or 2! Let’s help her ASAP!”

He also shared a video of the incident.