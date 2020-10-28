Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Treats Fans to a Rare Photo of His Eldest Son Levi

WENN/Daniel Deme

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey have been keeping their family life private, so the new photo of their child is much appreciated by fans.

Matthew McConaughey‘s wife is giving her social media followers a sweet treat. Having been known for being fiercely private about her family life, Camila Alves McConaughey made an exception recently by posting a rare photo of Levi, her eldest son with the “Dallas Buyers Club” star.

The model mom surprised her Instagram followers on Thursday, October 22 when she shared a picture of herself with the 12-year-old. Alongside the snap in which they were captured drooling over a homemade dessert, she wrote, “The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito!”

“It’s been a week full of celebration with @officiallymcconaughey’s #Greenlights book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert,” the 38-year-old mother of three went on dishing the story behind the dessert. “Judges at home give it a 10/10! Linked the recipe in my stories so you can all try it now!”

Camila’s post generated a buzz since she hardly showed Levi’s look on social media. One individual marveled, “Your son is so handsome he is the perfect blend of you and his daddy.” Another raved, “Omg he looks just like Matthew!! What a doll!!” A third chimed in, “Omg that’s a mini Mathew McConaughey right there.”

Aside from Levi, Camila and Matthew are parents to a 10-year-old daughter, named Vida, and a 7-year-old son, called Livingston. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, tried to raise their children away from the spotlight.

Matthew himself has shared his parenting approach during an interview with Town and Country. In a feature piece published in June, the “White Boy Rick” actor said, “Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times it means tough love.”

“Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need,” he elaborated. “Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No’ takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say ‘yes.’ ”