Marc Anthony Denies Dating ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Evelyn Lozada

Rumors recently surfaced of singer Marc Anthony and Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada dating — but he says it’s not true.

Us Weekly reached to Anthony’s team, who shot down the rumors.

According to the rep, Anthony “simply offered Lozada and her family to stay in his house while he was away.”

The rumors started when Evelyn posted pictures of herself at his home during her stay. Then followers quickly made the connection — but this romance is not on the cards.

Evelyn has previously stated that she gets a lot of young men sliding into her DMs.

“I attract a lot of younger guys,” Evelyn said in July. “It’s just that, that’s why I don’t take it serious, you know. I mean some of these guys are younger than my daughter. My daughter’s 27-years-old.”

Anthony is the former husband of Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo is currently engaged to Alex Rodriguez.