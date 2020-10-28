Home Entertainment Marc Anthony Denies Dating ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Evelyn Lozada

Marc Anthony Denies Dating ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Evelyn Lozada

Bradley Lamb
Rumors recently surfaced of singer Marc Anthony and Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada dating — but he says it’s not true.

Us Weekly reached to Anthony’s team, who shot down the rumors.

According to the rep, Anthony “simply offered Lozada and her family to stay in his house while he was away.”

The rumors started when Evelyn posted pictures of herself at his home during her stay. Then followers quickly made the connection — but this romance is not on the cards.

