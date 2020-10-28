Marathon and Riot battle for the title of America’s biggest Bitcoin miner By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Marathon and Riot battle for the title of America’s biggest Bitcoin miner

Nevada-based cryptocurrency mining firm Marathon Patent Group has announced the purchase of 10,000 Antminer S-19 Pro ASICs as part of its plan to become the largest mining firm in North America.

The publicly traded firm announced the purchase on Oct. 26, revealing plans to command an operational hash rate of 2.56 exahashes per second (EH/s) in July 2021 — equal to 1.9% of the current hashing power of the entire network.

Marathon Patent Group’s projected hashing power growth until July 2021: Globenewswire
Riot Blockchain’s projected hashing power growth until June 2021: Prnewswire

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR