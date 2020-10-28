Marathon and Riot battle for the title of America’s biggest Bitcoin miner By Cointelegraph

Marathon and Riot battle for the title of America’s biggest Bitcoin miner
Nevada-based cryptocurrency mining firm Marathon Patent Group has announced the purchase of 10,000 Antminer S-19 Pro ASICs as part of its plan to become the largest mining firm in North America.
The publicly traded firm announced the purchase on Oct. 26, revealing plans to command an operational hash rate of 2.56 exahashes per second (EH/s) in July 2021 — equal to 1.9% of the current hashing power of the entire network.
