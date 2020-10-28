Major boost for Super Rugby Unlocked with Lions v Griquas match to go ahead

Ivan Van Rooyen (coach) of the Lions during the Emirates Lions team announcement at Emirates Airline Park on October 06, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

There was good news for South African rugby on Wednesday with the confirmation that Friday night’s Super Rugby Unlocked clash between the Lions and Griquas will go ahead.

SA Rugby and the Lions both made the announcement on Wednesday.

This follows last weekend’s clash between the Lions and Cheetahs being called off in line with Covid-19 protocols after the Lions had a total of six players test positive for the coronavirus while a total of 11 were required to isolate after exposure.

Testing was conducted at the franchise on Tuesday and, by Wednesday morning, the word from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) was that this weekend’s fixture will take place.

With only seven teams competing in a single round of fixtures to determine the Super Rugby Unlocked champions, every match is of significance while results also contribute towards the overall Currie Cup log for 2020/21.

There had been concerns that if more matches were called off then the overall integrity of the tournament would be diluted.

It is not yet clear which players the Lions will have unavailable as a result of the strict protocols in place, but coach Ivan van Rooyen will announce his side later on Wednesday.

Kick-off at Ellis Park on Friday is at 19:00.

