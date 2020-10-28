Maisie Williams’ ‘Two Weeks to Live’ Series Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES

Maisie Williams will be back on Stateside television imminently, doing what she does best: getting revenge on those who have wronged her.

HBO Max has acquired the Williams-fronted dark comedy Two Weeks to Live, which is slated to drop on Thursday, Nov. 5, TVLine has learned. (Across the pond, the British series aired on Sky earlier this year.)

Described as a “comic tale of love and revenge,” the six-part miniseries stars Williams as Kim Noakes, a 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. But Kim feels compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, prompting her to find her dad’s killer and rope two mismatched brothers, Jay and Nicky, into her scheme.

The project marks Williams’ first TV role since HBO’s Game of Thrones, in which she starred for eight seasons as the scrappy, vengeance-fueled Arya Stark. Two Weeks to Live‘s cast also includes Sian Clifford (Fleabag) as Kim’s mother, Taheen Modak (The Bay) and Mawaan Rizwan (Next of Kin) as brothers Jay and Nicky, Jason Flemyng (Pennyworth), Sean Pertwee (Gotham) and Thalissa Teixeira (The Musketeers).

Check out a full-length trailer for Two Weeks to Live above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be watching the show.