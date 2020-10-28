macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 includes even more new wallpapers, download them here

Apple released today the first developer beta of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, and although we still don’t know if this beta comes with new features, it does come with new wallpapers — and you can download them all here.

macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 is now available to developers even though macOS 11 Big Sur hasn’t yet even been released to the public. Apple is presumably holding the first public release of macOS Big Sur for its rumored event in November, in which the company is expected to introduce the first Apple Silicon Mac.

Until then, macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta brought us some new wallpapers — which look very familiar. That’s because the new macOS Big Sur wallpapers are the same as the ones in iOS 14.2 beta, but even so there are some different versions of those found in iOS.

Overall, macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 brings 40 new wallpapers. There are four new drawing wallpapers and another four new wallpapers that are pictures of mountains. The drawing wallpapers, however, have eight different phases each that are displayed during day and night. Prior to that, macOS Big Sur 11.0 beta 10 brought 11 new wallpapers.

Just right-click or long-press on the image you want to choose below and open in a new tab, then long press again to “Save” on iOS or “Save image as” on macOS.

