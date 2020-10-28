Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox Made Him A “Better Person”

“I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change.”
But it turns out MGK’s connection with Fox is deeper than we even thought. During a recent interview with NME, he opened up about how meeting her essentially changed his life.
After stating he was “coked out of [his] mind in a drunken stupor” while working on his new album Tickets to My Downfall, MGK claims that he “did fall in love during the making of this record, and [he] did become a better person.”
“It was like: ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your fucking life.”
Aww. Sounds like Fox really is his bloody valentine.
