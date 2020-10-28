Logitech launches new ergo-centric M575 Wireless Trackball

Today Logitech takes the wraps off of its new ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball, an input device with a sculpted ergonomic shape that’s designed to keep your hand and arm relaxed. Available in both graphite and off-white colors, the M575’s design maximizes comfort for a wide range of hand sizes, while helping save space on your desktop.

Like the trackpads that most Mac users are familiar with, trackballs like Logitech’s M575 help save space by implementing tracking functionality into a precision thumb control ball. This design means that you don’t have the move the device around on your desk to manipulate the cursor, which also makes it ideal for those with limited mobility.

“As we continue to see a trend in remote working, ergonomics and comfort at the desk are more important than ever,” said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech. “With our dedicated ErgoLab — a scientific and human-centered approach to creating products and solutions that help people feel better — ergonomic support remains a priority for Logitech. Our new ERGO M575 wireless ergonomic trackball keeps you comfortable while working, and since the trackball mouse doesn’t move, it’s ideal for your home setup and areas with limited workspace.”

In addition to the M575’s ability to minimize movement, the trackball itself is frictionless, delivering a precise responsiveness for navigating around macOS and iPadOS. In addition, users will find an angled scroll wheel that helps keep your fingers in a more natural position when scrolling through web pages and documents.

As with other products in its Ergo lineup, such as the ERGO K860, MX Vertical, and the MX Ergo, comfort throughout prolonged usage is clearly one of the M575’s key selling points. Logitech specifically calls out how the ergonomic sculpting allows your hand and forearm to stay relaxed even after hours of use.

M575 users will be happy to find support for Logitech Options software for customizing buttons, setting gestures, and assigning actions. You can also adjust the the trackball’s cursor speed to take full advantage of the high precision adjustable 2000 DPI for performance and accuracy,

The M575 features dual wireless connectivity via Logitech’s own Unifying dongle, or via Bluetooth LE. And the unit sips power, with a single AA battery powering the device for up to 24 months when using Logitech’s included Unifying receiver, or up to 20 months when opting for Bluetooth connectivity.

Logitech is proud to note that the a portion of the ERGO M575’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic — 50% for the graphite and 21% for off-white. And the paper packaging that the M575 arrives in is sourced from FSC® certified forests.

As someone who has suffered from several spells of extreme wrist and finger soreness, I empathize with anyone who has to deal with similar pain. Wrist pain might seem insignificant, but when you have to type and operate a mouse for work, it can a very unpleasant experience. During my time battling wrist pain I switched to the aforementioned MX Vertical for a month. It took me about a week to get used to the change, but it gave my hand a desperately-needed break from Apple’s Magic Mouse, which comparatively has terrible ergonomic properties. I’m back to my Magic Mouse now, because it’s so good for gestures, but I keep my MX Vertical on hand just in case the pain returns.

I’ve tried trackballs in the past with mixed results, but I think I’m going to give the M575 a spin. It should be available before month end via Logitech’s website for $49.99, and is compatible with both Mac and PC.

Do you currently use a trackball, or are you considering a traditional mouse/trackpad alternative? Sound off down below in the comments with your thoughts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: