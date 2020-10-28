Listings skyrocket, while leases are up and rents are down: making sense of the complex COVID rental market

Article content continued

Furthermore, the decline in tourism contributed to the drop in demand for short-term rentals, some of which were converted to long-term rentals.

Rental supplies have increased in the City of Toronto and its downtown core, and the same jurisdictions also registered an increase in rental activity. With 11,583 leases registered in the third quarter, condominium rental transactions increased by 30 per cent in the City of Toronto over the same period in 2019. Rental transactions in its northern neighbour York Region were up by 58 per cent in the same period.

Some believe the increase in rental supply since the pandemic first hit in March is responsible for falling rents in urban Canada. Yet, a report from TorontoRentals.com suggests average rents in the city have been falling for the past 10 months — though the year-over-year decline has sharpened as of late.

The simultaneous increase in leases and listings and the decline in average rents present a mixed picture of rental housing markets. Until recently, rising rents, falling vacancy rates and worsening housing affordability were the focus. Measures to increase rental supply concerned both public and private entities. Now, with a glut of rental units hitting the market, the calls to build more rental housing are almost silent.

The preference for larger dwellings in the suburbs and a decline in urban core demand is likely a pandemic-induced outcome. If office real estate in the urban core continues to be partially or mostly empty for months or years to come, the desire to live within a reasonable commute to work will continue to dissipate.

The fortunes of rental dwellings in central parts of the cities are tied to workers returning to offices. A recovery in the tourism sector and the return of college and university students to their rental abodes around campuses will also help define rental housing market health.

With so many moving parts, predicting the future of rental housing markets would be a fool’s errand.

Murtaza Haider is a professor of Real Estate Management at Ryerson University. Stephen Moranis is a real estate industry veteran. They can be reached at www.hmbulletin.com.