LeBron James, other sports figures send Clayton Kershaw congrats after Dodgers ace wins World Series

Clayton Kershaw is, finally, a champion.

It took 20 postseason series, 13 years, over 2,500 innings and navigating a pandemic, but the longtime Dodgers ace and one of the greatest pitchers of this generation finally earned his championship ring after the 2020 World Series on Tuesday night following LA’s 3-1 win over the Rays in Game 6.

Dave Roberts, pointing to Clayton Kershaw: “You want to talk about a narrative? How about being a champion? He’s a champion forever.” — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) October 28, 2020

Forever known for his greatness, Kershaw put together arguably the best postseason of his career this year: a 2.93 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings over five starts makes for a very Kershaw-esque line. By the way, Kershaw also set the MLB record for career postseason Ks with 207.

Along with the expected well wishes from his manager and teammates, Kershaw’s reach expanded across sport lines, with several big-name sports figures sending out their hurrahs to Kershaw after he finally secured a ring.

I hope Clayton Kershaw drives home with the trophy tonight. He can keep it until it’s safe to have a parade. — J.A. Adande (@jadande) October 28, 2020